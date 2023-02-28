The man who brought the Civic Type R to PH is now Honda’s Asia and Oceania president

There is a changing of the guard over at Asian Honda Motor Company. The company has announced a new president for Honda’s Asia and Oceania operations, and it might be a familiar name to some of you. Toshio Kuwahara is now Honda’s top executive for the region, and if you own the previous-generation Civic Type R, you must thank this man.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:



Honda has another crossover on the way, but what could it be?

Own a current-gen Honda Civic? There’s an Easter egg waiting inside

PHOTO BY Carlo Chungunco

Toshio Kuwahara was the president of Honda Cars Philippines from 2014 until 2017. Some of the cars released under his leadership include the fourth-generation City, the second-generation HR-V, the Pilot, the Legend, and the tenth-generation Civic. But Kuwahara’s crowning achievement was bringing in the Civic Type R to the Philippines officially for the first time. Without Kuwahara’s push for that model, there’s a chance the red H badge would remain forbidden fruit in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

After his time in the Philippines, Kuwahara became the general director of Honda Vietnam, and later, the general manager of Business Planning Vivision, Motorcycle and Power Products, operations head of Motorcycle Business Supervisory Unit, and Motorcycle and Power Products Operations for Honda Motor Company.

Toshio Kuwahara will assume the position of president and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Company and head of Regional Unit (Asia & Oceania) under Regional Operations (Associated Regions) by April 1, 2023.

See Also