Toyota Lucena City is now open for business

Just in time for the holidays, Toyota has opened its newest dealership located down south. Toyota Lucena City will serve Quezon Province, the sixth-largest in the country. It is also a gateway to growing provinces like Bicol and Rizal, and is known for beautiful beaches and mountain trekking sites including the famous Mount Banahaw. Toyota Lucena City is headed by dealer principal Nathaniel Fandiño, who also heads the adjacent Toyota Lipa in Batangas.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Toyota's newest location has a large floor area of 13,380sqm, with an expansive workshop that will service the brand's reliable vehicles. Toyota Lucena City is also proud of its relaxing atmosphere and comfortable spaces. We hope this means their WiFi is strong.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

"At Toyota Lucena City, we aim to give you the ultimate Toyota experience. From getting your Toyota vehicle, upkeeping to the best conditions, and even when you choose to upgrade, we want to be your mobility partner for life," said Mr. Fandiño.

Toyota Lucena City is located along the Pan Philippine Highway, Barangay Ibabang Dupay, Lucena, Quezon. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

