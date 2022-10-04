Toyota will now be selling certified used vehicles under T-Sure

A while back, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially launched its certified used vehicles program as it saw an increase in buyer interest for secondhand cars. Now, the carmaker has officially relaunched the program under the brand T-Sure.

The program is formally called T-Sure, Toyota Quality Pre-owned Cars. It will enable customers who are in the market for secondhand vehicles a chance at worry-free purchase options. Vehicles under T-Sure will be classified as Toyota Certified Elite, Toyota Value Plus, and Toyota Value Lite.

The first comes with a one-year engine and transmission warranty, the second with a three-month warranty of the same, and the third without a warranty but with certification that the vehicle also went through similar stringent quality checks.

The prices vary depending on the vehicle—some of the Hiluxes and Fortuners pictured here are still priced at well over a million—but TMP assures customers that the T-Sure Used Car app enables fair prices based on local market pricing. TMP is also offering buyers the option to finance their vehicles through Toyota Financial Services Philippines (TFSPH) with longer payment terms and expanded coverage even for nine-year-old vehicles.

The company’s statement reads: “TMP’s T-Sure Program is anchored on Toyota’s commitment to quality, durability and reliability, as well as its philosophy to strengthen customer satisfaction and retention. Likewise, aligned with Toyota’s Global Vision of ‘Creating Mobility for All,’ the T-Sure Program is part of Toyota’s value chain that aims to provide another means for people to acquire a Toyota—that of acquiring a pre-owned car without sacrificing quality.”

