Upcoming Toyota PH updates could see Raize CVT, Avanza prices shoot up by P20k

It’s not just the Hilux that’s getting a significant price bump in Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) lineup. If you’re in the market for a new Toyota, take note of these upcoming price changes.

According to a source, the full Vios lineup will be getting a P5,000 price increase. That, however, is just the tip of the iceberg, as the latest batch of price updates will also affect the Innova, Raize, Alphard, Hiace, Coaster, and even the all-new Avanza and Veloz.

The Innova is expected to see a P5,000 increase across the lineup. The Veloz, meanwhile, will get a P15,000 price bump. As for the Raize, CVT variants will see their price tags go up by P20,000, while the lone manual option will get a P5,000 increase. The entire Avanza range will also get a P20,000 increase.

The Alphard’s SRP will shoot up by P20,000, while the Hiace Commuter Deluxe 2.8 MT and the Hiace Cargo 3.0 MT will receive a P30,000 increase. Lastly, the Coaster is expected to get an even bigger P80,000 bump.

TMP has yet to announce any of these, so don’t quote us on them just yet. But if these hold true, then this should be big news. You can check out the updated price lists for the affected models and variants below.

Toyota Vios 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Ian Magbanua

Toyota Vios 1.5 GR-S – P1,035,000 *

* Toyota Vios 1.5 G CVT – P985,000 *

* Toyota Vios 1.5 G MT – P926,000 *

* Toyota Vios 1.3 E CVT – P916,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 E MT – P866,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE CVT – P862,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE MT – P811,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (7 airbags) – P823,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (3 airbags) – P769,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 J MT (7 airbags) – P722,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 J MT (3 airbags) – P712,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 Base MT (7 airbags) – P696,000

Toyota Vios 1.3 Base MT (3 airbags) – P686,000

*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish

Toyota Innova 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Toyota Innova 2.8 V AT – P1,764,000 *

* Toyota Innova 2.8 G AT – P1,617,000 *

* Toyota Innova 2.8 G MT – P1,547,000 *

* Toyota Innova 2.8 E AT – P1,370,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 E MT – P1,300,000

Toyota Innova 2.8 J MT – P1,191,000

*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish

Toyota Raize 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT – P1,051,000 *

* Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT – P926,000

Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT – P831,000

Toyota Raize 1.2 E MT – P751,000

*Add P5,000 for two-tone White Pearl+blacktop finish

Toyota Avanza 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Toyota Avanza 1.5 G CVT – P1,059,000

Toyota Avanza 1.3 E CVT – P1,004,000

Toyota Avanza 1.3 E MT – P948,000

Toyota Avanza 1.3 J MT – P833,000

Toyota Veloz 2023 prices

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,250,000 *

* Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,210,000*

*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish

Toyota Alphard 2023 prices

Toyota Alphard 3.5 Gas AT – P4,160,000*

*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish

Toyota Hiace 2023 prices

Toyota Hiace Commuter Deluxe 2.8 MT – P1,724,000

Toyota Hiace Cargo 3.0 MT – P1,166,000

Toyota Coaster 2023 prices

Toyota Coaster 29-Seater Diesel MT – P3,978,000

