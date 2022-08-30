Upcoming Toyota PH updates could see Raize CVT, Avanza prices shoot up by P20k

It’s not just the Hilux that’s getting a significant price bump in Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) lineup. If you’re in the market for a new Toyota, take note of these upcoming price changes.
According to a source, the full Vios lineup will be getting a P5,000 price increase. That, however, is just the tip of the iceberg, as the latest batch of price updates will also affect the Innova, Raize, Alphard, Hiace, Coaster, and even the all-new Avanza and Veloz.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Senate bill seeks to amend ‘doble plaka’ law with lower fines, front RFIDs instead of plates
PH fuel price update: P6.10/L price hike for diesel, P1.40/L for gas starting August 30
The Innova is expected to see a P5,000 increase across the lineup. The Veloz, meanwhile, will get a P15,000 price bump. As for the Raize, CVT variants will see their price tags go up by P20,000, while the lone manual option will get a P5,000 increase. The entire Avanza range will also get a P20,000 increase.
The Alphard’s SRP will shoot up by P20,000, while the Hiace Commuter Deluxe 2.8 MT and the Hiace Cargo 3.0 MT will receive a P30,000 increase. Lastly, the Coaster is expected to get an even bigger P80,000 bump.
TMP has yet to announce any of these, so don’t quote us on them just yet. But if these hold true, then this should be big news. You can check out the updated price lists for the affected models and variants below.
Toyota Vios 2023 prices
- Toyota Vios 1.5 GR-S – P1,035,000*
- Toyota Vios 1.5 G CVT – P985,000*
- Toyota Vios 1.5 G MT – P926,000*
- Toyota Vios 1.3 E CVT – P916,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 E MT – P866,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE CVT – P862,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XLE MT – P811,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (7 airbags) – P823,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT (3 airbags) – P769,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 J MT (7 airbags) – P722,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 J MT (3 airbags) – P712,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 Base MT (7 airbags) – P696,000
- Toyota Vios 1.3 Base MT (3 airbags) – P686,000
*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish
Toyota Innova 2023 prices
- Toyota Innova 2.8 V AT – P1,764,000*
- Toyota Innova 2.8 G AT – P1,617,000*
- Toyota Innova 2.8 G MT – P1,547,000*
- Toyota Innova 2.8 E AT – P1,370,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 E MT – P1,300,000
- Toyota Innova 2.8 J MT – P1,191,000
*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish
Toyota Raize 2023 prices
- Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT – P1,051,000*
- Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT – P926,000
- Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT – P831,000
- Toyota Raize 1.2 E MT – P751,000
*Add P5,000 for two-tone White Pearl+blacktop finish
Toyota Avanza 2023 prices
- Toyota Avanza 1.5 G CVT – P1,059,000
- Toyota Avanza 1.3 E CVT – P1,004,000
- Toyota Avanza 1.3 E MT – P948,000
- Toyota Avanza 1.3 J MT – P833,000
Toyota Veloz 2023 prices
- Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,250,000*
- Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,210,000*
*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish
Toyota Alphard 2023 prices
- Toyota Alphard 3.5 Gas AT – P4,160,000*
*Add P15,000 for White Pearl finish
Toyota Hiace 2023 prices
- Toyota Hiace Commuter Deluxe 2.8 MT – P1,724,000
- Toyota Hiace Cargo 3.0 MT – P1,166,000
Toyota Coaster 2023 prices
- Toyota Coaster 29-Seater Diesel MT – P3,978,000
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.