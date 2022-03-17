Volvo PH set to open a new dealership in Alabang

Volvo Philippines is now expanding its reach south of the metro with the newly opened Volvo Retail Space in Alabang.

The new facility has the same elements of showroom and after-sales operations needed to cater to Volvo customers in the area. Eventually, it will transition into a full dealership that will operate under the ANC Group of Companies, one of the biggest dealership conglomerates in the country.

“As we celebrate almost three decades of Volvo presence in the country, we mark it with another milestone by establishing a new car retail business concept,” shares Volvo Philippines president and CEO Atty. Alberto Arcilla. “The Volvo Retail Space will enable us to make our vehicles and service more accessible to Volvo enthusiasts and loyal customers residing in Alabang and neighboring areas.”

Like Volvo’s headquarters in Makati, the Volvo Retail Space is a certified safe space where customers can check out Volvo models display and even test-drive select vehicles.

“We are preparing an exhilarating line-up of vehicles as we continue to move towards a more electrified range,” adds Arcilla. “That is why we are doubly excited to open our doors in the south and share the premium Volvo retail experience with our clients in the area.”

