Motoring News

LTO: Three-year registration for all brand-new motorcycles now available

by Leandre Grecia | 5 hours ago
motorcycles, cars stuck in traffic in metro manila
PHOTO: Shutterstock

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently announced that it would soon extend the initial registration validity of all brand-new motorcycles to three years. Well, we’re finally halfway through May, and the agency has now begun implementing this new policy.

The LTO has announced that it has already started processing the three-year registration of motorcycles with engine displacements of 200cc or below following Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2395. These bikes are now registered in the Land Transportation Management System.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Is the hybrid Toyota Innova on its way to PH?
The Suzuki S-Presso with the ‘automated manual’ is finally here priced at P660k

“Using the LTMS for the registration of these brand-new motorcycles demonstrates how both the agency and the public benefit from the digitalization of LTO’s frontline services,” said LTO chief Jayart Tugade. “We must maintain this momentum and expand it to make services for the public easier, simpler, and more convenient.”

Previously, only 201cc motorcycles and bigger were eligible to get the initial three-year LTO registration, whereas the registration documents of smaller bikes were only valid for one year.

What say you about these welcome developments, readers? Chime in through the comments section.

LTO registration for new motorcycles now valid for three years

three-year LTO registration for brand-new motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now
Read Next
Honda PH is offering up to P60k off on the City until the end of May
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱