Look: State of Vigan City roads, buildings after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

The aftermath of today’s magnitude 7.3 earthquake is horrifying. After seeing the landslides around Baguio City, we’ve now come across photos of all the destruction in Vigan City.

The streets of Vigan—the provincial capital of Ilocos Sur and also a UNESCO World Heritage Site—were found filled with rocks and all kinds of debris when the dust finally settled. Netizen Kervin King’s photos on Facebook clearly show what the city looks like after this morning’s natural disaster.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT WANT TO READ:

Train operations temporarily suspended after magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Abra

Kennon Road now closed following Abra earthquake

Several vehicles like a Toyota Wigo and Hilux were found severely damaged by the tremors. A Hyundai Starex was also spotted crushed at its rear, while a nearly unrecognizable Mitsubishi Montero Sport was found underneath the rubble.

Various historical structures such as the Vigan Cathedral and the Bantay Bell Tower were also damaged by the tremors, and several roads around the city appear to be impassable. It’s basically a huge, huge mess. You can check out all the photos below. Stay safe out there, everyone.

Continue reading below ↓

What to do if an earthquake strikes while you’re driving:

Drive to safety slowly. If you’re lucky and the roads are clear, move the car away from utility poles, power lines, and buildings. Don’t stop on or under bridges and overpasses, and make sure you’re parked on stable ground. Turn off the car and wait. Stay in the car. If you can reach a sturdy structure before the tremors get serious, do so. If not, stay belted in. The suspension will absorb the jolts, and the steel crash cage provides protection against minor debris like glass and rubble. Curl up and protect your head with your hands. If there’s space, lie across the seats and get as low as possible. If the car has been severely damaged by the quake, move away. Fumes from spilled gasoline are both a health and a fire hazard. If you are trapped inside your car, keep your engine off to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning and try to signal rescuers with your horn.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For the full Tip Sheet, click here.

Photos of Vigan City after the Abra earthquake:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.