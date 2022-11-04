ACET 2022: Entrance exams moved to Nov. 5 and 6, expect traffic around ADMU

If you plan to pass through the Katipunan Avenue area over the weekend, you may want to reconsider.

In case you missed it, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) has announced that the 2022 Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) for Metro Manila examinees has been moved to November 5 and 6.

The exam will be held at the Ateneo de Manila Grade School inside the ADMU campus, with morning and afternoon scheduled for examinees. The new schedule covers Metro Manila examinees who were supposed to take the ACET in ADMU and Xavier on October 30, as well as any Metro Manila examinees who missed the original October 29 schedule.

Naturally, motorists should expect a buildup of traffic around the ACET venue.

Well, you’ve been warned. Will the rescheduled 2022 ACET affect any of your weekend plans? Let us know in the comments.

ACET 2022 advisory

