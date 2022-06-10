ADB approves up to P227-B loan for South Commuter Railway project

Construction of PNR Clark Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the North-South Commuter Railway has been well underway for a while now. This, however, only covers the northern side of the project.

We expect to soon see significant progress down south, though, as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has just approved a loan of up to $4.3 billion—or P227.69 billion if you want to do the math—for the South Commuter Railway. This is reportedly the ADB’s largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date.

The South Commuter Railway Project will include the construction of 18 stations from Manila City to Calamba in Laguna. The rail line will span 54.6km. The project’s first of its three tranches will be available this year, the second in 2024, and the third in 2026.

“The South Commuter Railway Project will provide affordable, safe, reliable, and fast public transport for commuters,” said ADB vice president for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Ahmed Saeed. “This project represents ADB’s biggest infrastructure investment and reflects our commitment to helping the Philippines attain its goals of reducing poverty, improving the lives of Filipinos, and achieving green, resilient, and high economic growth.”

