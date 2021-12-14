Motoring News

Northbound motorists can once again access the Skyway via Alabang-Zapote Road

The on-ramp has been temporarily reopened
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
undefined
PHOTO: Pinoy Joyride on Facebook

You may have already heard the news that the southbound portion of the Skyway Extension Project is finally open to the public. Well, it seems that isn’t the only change Skyway motorists should take note of this week.

According to the official Twitter account of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the northbound Skyway on-ramp on Alabang-Zapote Road has been temporarily reopened. 

The advisories don’t indicate when exactly the changes took effect, but we reckon this was implemented alongside the opening of the Skyway Extension.

Continue reading below ↓

This particular portion of the Skyway was restricted to just southbound motorists earlier this year as construction of the Skyway Extension Project reached full swing. Since then, motorists from Alabang looking to use the Skyway would have had to head southbound via SLEX and make a U-turn at the next interchange just to enter via the northbound Skyway on-ramp. We reckon this reopening will prove useful for a lot of motorists in the area, especially the regular Skyway users.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Any of you guys here who’ll benefit from these changes? Share your thoughts in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The 2022 Genesis G90’s interior shows South Korea does luxury like the best of them
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Pinoy Joyride on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱