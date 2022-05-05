A ‘buwaya’ on the highway caused a major traffic jam in Florida

Here in Metro Manila, buwaya sightings aren’t unusual. There are plenty of them around the capital, most commonly found past erratic traffic lights along major thoroughfares or near busy intersections with confusing signage, always ready to pounce on their prey. If you know, you know.

In other countries, a buwaya on the road will certainly make the front page, as is the case with this recent incident in Orlando. Last week, an 11-foot alligator—yes, the actual reptile—apparently got out from Lake Jesup and crawled its way onto a nearby highway. The creature didn’t block any lanes, but its presence was enough to cause a major traffic jam. Look:

Alligator sighting on a highway in Orlando

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the incident on Twitter, but it didn’t exactly say how the situation was resolved. It did mention in one of its replies that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) handled the stray alligator. Upon checking around the web, it appears alligator mating season has begun in Florida, which is why neighborhood sightings have been on the rise. Damn.

We didn’t see any reports of injuries or damages to vehicles whatsoever, so we can assume authorities responded to the scene promptly. Good thing no one was hurt. Or issued a questionable ticket. Whatever.

