Angkas riders will start reporting fuel prices in Metro Manila to the DOE on July 12

Starting July 12, Angkas riders will report real-time fuel prices to the Department of Energy (DOE). Recently, the officials of the two organizations agreed to launch a collaborative program to help the DOE monitor retail pump prices. This program was established in the midst of fuel price hikes triggered by increasing demand as travel restrictions in many areas eased up over the past weeks.



According to the DOE, the program will run from July 12 to November 15 this year and will cover gasoline stations within Metro Manila.

“This initiative is another testament to the DOE’s commitment to ensuring the responsiveness of our liquid fuels retail market under a regime of fair prices and quality public service,” says DOE secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Angkas riders will report prices by scanning QR codes at the respective stations. The commitment of the Angkas riders does not end there, though, as they will also evaluate the station’s facilities and services for cleanliness, efficiency of service, and availability of air and water facilities. Stations that score high in this evaluation process will be awarded a ‘Seal of Excellence’ by the DOE.

The following oil companies have expressed their support for the DOE’s program: Petron Corporation, Chevron Philippines, PTT Philippines Corporation, Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, TWA/Flying V, and Unioil.

