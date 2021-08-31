ICYDK: Angkas can pick up RT-PCR saliva test samples from your home

In need of a quick COVID-19 RT-PCR test? If leaving your home to get tested isn’t an option, Angkas might be able to help with your dilemma.

The motorcycle-taxi service provider is currently offering home-service saliva RT-PCR testing in collaboration with the Philippine Red Cross. The service costs P2,000, and the estimated turnaround time for results is 24 to 48 hours upon receipt of the sample at a laboratory.

If you’re interested, you can schedule an appointment here. Just be sure to adhere to the following safety protocols and testing requirements. Angkas says the test takes at least 30 minutes, so find a comfortable area where it can be conducted. If you’re at a commercial or office space, ensure you have the necessary requirements from the building administration. The rider will need a stable Internet connection, so make sure you can provide one. No mouth activity (brushing, drinking, smoking, etc.) prior to your sample collection. Wearing lipstick is not allowed, too. After setting your appointment, await a text/call to confirm your schedule. You will need to reschedule if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and will have to pay a P250 fee (via GCash or Angkas) if it is done past 5:30pm the day before your original appointment. Arrive 15 minutes earlier than your scheduled time. Wear a mask and a face shield. Be sure to have your Red Cross QR/retrieval code, a valid ID, tissue, a pen, and alcohol. During the collection, use a funnel to place your saliva in the collection tube. Make sure the sample is at least 1ml and has no discoloration. Seal it tightly, put parafilm, and wipe with alcohol.

Your official receipt will be provided upon request and will not include gateway fees in the total amount. The service is non-refundable, save for cases of double bookings, unserved airport bookings, emergency cases, and humanitarian reasons.

And that’s it. Pretty convenient, right? This should come in handy, too, in case you’re in need of a test result in a jiffy. Given the option, would you go this route over heading to a testing center?

