Bill seeking to penalize lane-splitting riders up to P5,000 refiled in Congress

Here in the Philippines, it’s technically illegal for riders to lane split. No rider ever gets apprehended for it, though, probably because traffic here is so bad that authorities would rather have riders filtering their way out of gridlock to help ease up traffic.

But if House Bill No. 1419 were to be passed into law, we could be seeing more and more riders apprehended for lane-splitting. The bill is also known as the ‘Anti Lane Splitting Law of 2019,’ and it was originally filed by Representative Ramon Guico Jr. of the 5th District of Pangasinan in September 2019 before being refiled in the 19th Congress.

Under HB 1419, riders are not allowed to pass in between two vehicles except when overtaking. “Any motorcycle stopping or passing through vehicles during traffic on a broken white line in highways shall likewise be considered as lane splitting.” Violators will be fined P1,500 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 plus the revocation of the violator’s driver’s license for the third offense.

Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this bill will be met with much resistance if it does move closer to legislation. Lane-splitting isn’t always dangerous as there are safe ways to do it. Perhaps a better way to go about this would be to establish safety guidelines for lane-splitting/filtering instead, and apprehend and penalize those who fail to abide by said guidelines.

What’s your take on this, readers? You can read the entire bill here.

