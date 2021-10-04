Manila City ordinance banning loud exhausts has been signed into law

A fair warning to motorists fond of fitting their cars and motorcycles with loud aftermarket exhausts: The proposed ‘Anti-Muffler’ ordinance in Manila City has now been signed into law.

Section 5 of Ordinance No. 8772 specifies the prohibited acts as follows: “It shall be unlawful for any person to use or operate a motor vehicle with [a] modified muffler that emits and produces noise levels beyond the national standard of 99dB taken at an engine speed of 2,000 to 2,500rpm.”

Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) and Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel will be the primary enforcers of the law. Penalties for the first, second, and third offense equate to fines of P1,000, P3,000, and P5,000, respectively. Each offense shall also result in the removal of the vehicle’s modified muffler or exhaust pipe.

Violators will have their driver’s licenses confiscated by the deputized enforcement officers and will be issued five-day temporary permits. The licenses will be returned after the fines have been settled and the vehicle in question has passed a second noise-level test.

If the vehicle fails the second test, it will undergo the necessary repairs which shall be overseen by the city government. The MTPB and PNP will accredit certain motor vehicle repair shops for this purpose. Violators will be the ones to shoulder the costs.

As mentioned in a previous story, the ordinance exempts vehicles “designed for use in sports competitions, motor shows, and [motorcycles] with a displacement of 400cc and above.”

What’s your take on this, readers? You can check out the the full details below.

