Show cars, race cars, big bikes exempted from Manila’s proposed ban on loud exhausts

You may have heard about the new ‘Anti-Muffler’ ordinance being proposed in Manila City. As of this writing, Ordinance No. 8145 only needs city mayor Isko Moreno’s signature before its implementation begins.

Some specific details weren’t discussed yet during the initial announcement, though, so councilor Joel Villanueva—the principal author of the new ordinance—answered a few questions during his recent interview with DZBB.

According to Villanueva, there will be certain exemptions to the ordinance. “Sa ilalim po ng ating ipino-propose na ordinansa, ang mga exempted po ay yun pong mga inilalaban sa car show, sa sports competitions, at yung mga [motor na] 400cc pataas,” he said.

He added that only the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) personnel are allowed to issue ordinance violation receipts, and that authorities must measure the loudness of exhausts using a decibel reader first before handing out tickets. Barangay officials, meanwhile, will be limited to monitoring and reporting incidents to the MTPB and PNP.

Now, how will this affect shops selling aftermarket exhausts? Villanueva clarified that such businesses will still be allowed to operate, as they might have customers coming from areas outside of Manila City.

“Ang unang tanong sa akin: ‘Eh paano ito, ipagbabawal ba natin yung pagtitinda nito? Sabi ko, hindi,” said Villanueva. “Bakit? Pwede naman sila magbenta eh, kung ang bibili ay hindi taga-lungsod ng Maynila at hindi gagamitin dito. Eh kung may nagpabili sa kasamahan nila sa probinsya at hindi ipinagbabawal doon? Why not?”

If and when Moreno does sign the ordinance, we’ll keep you posted. For now, tell us what you think about this one in the comments.

