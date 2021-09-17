Ordinance prohibiting loud/modified exhausts passes in Manila City

Loud cars can be fun, but at the same time, there’s a proper time and place to show them off. During a track day is one of them—while passing through a residential area where people are trying to get some rest is not.

Some car owners and motorcycle riders apparently didn’t get the memo, which is why an ‘Anti-Muffler’ ordinance has been passed in Manila City.

According to councilor Joel Villanueva, Ordinance no. 8145’s principal author, the measure passed in its third reading and aims to restore peace and quiet to the community.

“Maraming isinaalang-alang dito bago mabuo ang isang konsepto na mapapanatili ang katahimikan sa ating komunidad habang kinikilala naman ang karapatan ng mga motorista sa kanilang nais gawin sa kanilang mga sasakyan,” a post on Villanueva’s Facebook page reads.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

The measure was supposedly conceptualized after the councilor was doing his rounds around Sampaloc, Manila. There, he noticed that an increasing number of motorists were disturbing residents with modified exhausts.

“Nagpasya na iakyat sa konseho ang tinig ang kanyang distrito. Binuo ang isang resolusyon na magkakaroon ng regulasyon sa paggamit ng maiingay na tambutso ayon sa isinasaad na Anti-Pollution Law.”

To be clear, this isn’t an ordinance that bans the use of all mufflers. That wouldn’t make any sense. Specifically, Ordinance No. 8145 is meant to deter the use of modified and loud exhausts.

Under the ordinance, violators will be fined P1,000, P3,000, and P5,000 for the first, second, and third offenses, respectively. In any case, the fine will be accompanied by the removal of the modified exhaust, too. No other guidelines have been released as of this writing.

Do you think authorities will be able to enforce this if ever it gets implemented?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.