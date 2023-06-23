Take note of these road closures for Araw ng Maynila 2023 on June 24

If you’ll be in Manila tomorrow, plan ahead: June 24 is Araw ng Maynila, and there will be road closures from 6am onwards to make way for the Civil Military Parade.

These are the affected areas:

Araw ng Maynila 2023 road closures

Stretch of Moriones Street from Mel Lopez Boulevard to N. Zamora Street Stretch of J. Nolasco Street from Morga Street to Concha Street Stretch of Sta. Maria Street from Morga Street to Concha Street

To bypass the impassable roads, take note of the following:

Araw ng Maynila 2023 traffic rerouting and alternate routes

Vehicles coming from Mel Lopez Boulevard intending to use Moriones Street shall go straight to R-10 then turn right onto Capulong en route to destination. Vehicles coming from Juan Luna Street intending to use Moriones Street shall go straight to Tayuman Street (Pritil) en route to destination. Vehicles coming from N. Zamora Street intending to use Moriones Street to reach Mel Lopez Boulevard will have to turn left onto Moriones Street then to proceed from Dagupan Street en route to destination. Vehicles coming from J. Nolasco Street and Sta. Maria Street intending to use Moriones Street shall turn left onto Concha Street then right onto N. Zamora Street en route to destination. Vehicles coming from Morga Street intending to use J. Nolasco Street and Sta. Maria St. going to Moriones Street shall turn left to J. Luna Street en route to destination.

June 24 has been declared a special non-working day in Manila City via Proclamation No. 261.

Araw ng Maynila 2023 traffic advisory:

PHOTO BY Manila Public Information Office on Facebook

