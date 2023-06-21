Motoring News

Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila is off-limits to trucks beginning June 22

A safety inspection will be conducted in the area
by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
Image of Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila City fronting the National Museum of Fine Arts
Truck drivers and operators, take note: Beginning June 22, 2023, all truck will not be allowed to pass through Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila City.

According to the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, a safety inspection will be conducted along the thoroughfare. Check out the map of the affected area below:

June 2023 traffic advisory prohibiting trucks from passing through Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila City

Trucks coming from Roxas Boulevard and passing through Padre Burgos Avenue en route to Quezon Boulevard and Quiapo are to follow this rerouting scheme:

  1. Turn right on Finance Road
  2. Cross over to Ayala Boulevard
  3. Go straight to Ayala Bridge
  4. Turn left onto Carlos Palanca Street and proceed to destination

The advisory does not specify how long the area will be impassable to trucks.

Trucks not allowed on Padre Burgos Avenue:

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

