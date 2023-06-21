Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila is off-limits to trucks beginning June 22

Truck drivers and operators, take note: Beginning June 22, 2023, all truck will not be allowed to pass through Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila City.

According to the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, a safety inspection will be conducted along the thoroughfare. Check out the map of the affected area below:

PHOTO BY Manila Public Information Office on Facebook

Trucks coming from Roxas Boulevard and passing through Padre Burgos Avenue en route to Quezon Boulevard and Quiapo are to follow this rerouting scheme:

Turn right on Finance Road Cross over to Ayala Boulevard Go straight to Ayala Bridge Turn left onto Carlos Palanca Street and proceed to destination

The advisory does not specify how long the area will be impassable to trucks.

Trucks not allowed on Padre Burgos Avenue:

