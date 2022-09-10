You can get Autosweep, Easytrip RFIDs at Robinsons Galleria from 11am-7pm daily

Still haven’t gotten RFIDs for your cars yet? Don’t worry, we won’t judge.

If the accessibility of the installation sites is the issue, though, here’s something you might find helpful: Autosweep and Easytrip installation services are currently available at Robinsons Galleria. If you live in the area, take note.

From 11am to 7pm daily, motorists can visit the RFID kiosks inside the mall to apply for a new RFID, have an old one replaced, or even just to reload their accounts. The new RFID registration is available to all Class 1 vehicles for a minimum load of P200 for Easytrip and P500 for Autosweep.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The installation services at Robinsons Galleria will only be available until September 24 for Autosweep. Easytrip installation, meanwhile, will be there until December 21.

In case you need a refresher, here’s a quick guide on which expressways use Autosweep and which ones use Easytrip.

