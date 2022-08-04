Baguio City might soon begin charging tourists with cars a P50 congestion fee

Planning a trip up to the Summer Capital anytime soon? Then you should probably know that Baguio City is looking into charging visiting motorists a congestion fee.

The Baguio City Council recently approved a proposed ordinance to charge tourists with vehicles a P50 congestion fee in its first reading. The funds collected from this policy will then go toward helping alleviate the city’s traffic situation.

The fee will be paid by motorists upon entering Baguio City. Residents, obviously, are exempted from paying it.

Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr., the ordinance’s author, stressed that the increasing volume of traffic is currently one of Baguio City’s biggest issues. His hope is that the imposition of the P50 congestion fee will help address the problem.

According to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), there are currently over 58,600 motor vehicles registered in Baguio City, with another 44,000 registered in nearby La Trinidad, Benguet. The Summer Capital is now home to more than 364,000 inhabitants, despite originally only being planned for 25,000 during the 1900s.

Again, this policy is not yet in effect. The ordinance may have already passed the first reading, but it must still make it through a second and third reading before full implementation. Are you in favor of this measure?

