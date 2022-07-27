Kennon Road now closed following Abra earthquake

It’s all over the news this morning: The magnitude 7.3 earthquake that shook Abra and the rest of Luzon. Perhaps the worst part of it here in Metro Manila is the temporary suspension of train operations. Up north, however, the damage has been severe.

Baguio City, for example, has been hit extra hard. Photos of roads around Benguet province are now circulating social media, and it looks like major thoroughfares leading up to the city are currently impassable. The local government unit has already announced that Kennon Road is now closed to all motorists.

Netizens have reported landslides along Kennon Road, as seen in the photo above. There also appear to be major rockfalls along the Kiangan-Tinoc-Buguias Road. Work and classes in Baguio City have already been suspended following this morning’s incident.

Baguio-Bua-Itogon Road and Benguet-Vizcaya Road have also been closed to traffic. Marcos Highway, meanwhile, remains open, but only one lane is currently passable.

What to do if an earthquake strikes while you’re driving:

Drive to safety slowly. If you’re lucky and the roads are clear, move the car away from utility poles, power lines, and buildings. Don’t stop on or under bridges and overpasses, and make sure you’re parked on stable ground. Turn off the car and wait. Stay in the car. If you can reach a sturdy structure before the tremors get serious, do so. If not, stay belted in. The suspension will absorb the jolts, and the steel crash cage provides protection against minor debris like glass and rubble. Curl up and protect your head with your hands. If there’s space, lie across the seats and get as low as possible. If the car has been severely damaged by the quake, move away. Fumes from spilled gasoline are both a health and a fire hazard. If you are trapped inside your car, keep your engine off to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning and try to signal rescuers with your horn.

For the full Tip Sheet, click here.

We’ll bring you more updates and share more photos as we have them. In the meantime, stay safe out there.

Photos of roads leading to Baguio City following Abra earthquake:

