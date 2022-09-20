Did you know: You can extend the validity of your Beep cards for one more year

Did you know you can extend the validity of your Beep card for one more year before it expires? I used to be a regular commuter and yet I didn’t know about this, so I’m guessing this could be news for a lot of you readers, too. It’s handy information for commuters, especially in light of the current Beep card shortage in the metro.

Which Beep cards are eligible for an extension?

Beep consortium AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) currently allows Beep card holders to renew their cards within 90 days of expiry. Let’s do the math: If your card is set to expire at the end of September, you can apply for an extension as early as the start of July or as late as the end of December.

Both non-time-bound concessionary and non-concessionary cards are eligible for extension. Take note, however, that only one extension per card is allowed.

What do I need to extend the validity of my Beep card?

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

First things first, you need at least P10 in your account, as the renewal process charges a P10 service fee. The validity of non-time-bound concessionary cards such as that of senior citizens, however, may be extended free of charge. Once you’ve got these sorted out, you can head on over to the nearest Express Renewal terminal.

Where can I find these Express Renewal terminals?

Beep Express Renewal terminals are deployed at all LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 stations.

How long will the Beep card’s validity be extended?

For now, the card expiry date extension program only adds one more year of operability to any eligible Beep card. If the expiry date on your card is listed September 2022, then it will be usable until September 2023 only. Here’s a fair warning, though: Any non-concessionary card—or the regular Beep cards most commuters use—that may become defective after the expiry date extension will no longer be replaceable.

