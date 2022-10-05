You can now use ShopeePay to reload your Beep cards

Beep cards are quite convenient to use if you ride Metro Manila’s trains regularly. But of course, certain improvements could still be made. That’s exactly what AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) has now done, as it has opened up more reloading options for customers.

AFPI has now partnered with Shopee to enable Beep card reloading via ShopeePay. Through the Shopee app, Beep card holders can simply open the ‘Load, Bills & Travel’ option, tap Travel, then choose ‘Beep Card.’ From there, customers will have to enter the 16-digit number found at the back of the Beep card.

Available top-up denominations via ShopeePay include P20, P50, P100, P200, P300, P500, and P1,000. A convenience fee is charged per transaction. After selecting the denomination, users can checkout and select ‘Pay Now’ via ShopeePay. Afterwards, card holders will need to tap their Beep cards at any E-load station located at LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3, and select P2P terminals to complete the reloading process.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Is it about time Suzuki added a retro scooter like the Access to its PH lineup?

Apparently, it needs to be pointed out that jet skis—like cars—can’t just park anywhere

“Our priority has always been to provide convenience to passengers. By partnering with a leading e-commerce platform like Shopee, which is widely used by Filipinos for online shopping, we aim to offer flexibility and consistently add value for our users so they keep using their card,” said AFPI chief commercial officer Sharon Fong. “Rest assured that Beep will continue to grow our network of partners to provide the best service to the riding public and Filipino consumers in general.”

“Since we launched ShopeePay, our mission has always been to provide access to safe, reliable, and convenient digital payments for Filipinos,” said Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu. “With our landmark partnership with Beep, we are able to extend this service as well as the rewards our users love and enjoy to Beep cardholders as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Beep card reloading now available via ShopeePay:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.