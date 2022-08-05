Report: BF Homes has been ordered to open its gates to the public and residents aren’t happy

Any readers from Parañaque here? If you’ve noticed a change in the flow of traffic surrounding BF Homes lately, it’s because the private subdivision has been ordered by the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) to open several of its gates to the public.

According to a new report by Inquirer.net, some BF Homes residents aren’t happy about it.

The subdivision’s gates on Aguirre Avenue, Elizalde Street, El Grande Avenue, Concha Cruz Street, and Tropical Street have been opened to motorists following the HSAC’s ruling on July 29.

This means a sticker is no longer required to enter these gates and drivers will no longer be asked to leave their license at a guardhouse. The BF Federation of Homeowners’ Associations (BFFHAI) is also no longer allowed to collect an entrance fee from delivery services entering the subdivision.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike owners

NLEX Connector project now 80% complete

Continue reading below ↓

The report says homeowners aren’t taking this situation lightly, though. The BFFHAI has already filed a petition with the Court of Appeals (CA) to reverse the HSAC ruling.

In a statement, BFFHAI president Arturo Astorga II updated residents of the action taken: “Please be informed that we already filed our appeal to the CA last Monday with prayer for [a temporary restraining order], and we hope it will be favorably granted. Please exercise extreme caution, and security measures in your respective areas,” he said, calling the ruling a temporary setback.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

BFFHAI vice president Tito Tolentino, meanwhile, says the HSAC’s order has “compromised” security and made a mess of its traffic situation.

“By preventing BFFHAI from exercising control over the subdivision gates, HSAC has essentially compromised the security, invited disorder, and chaotic traffic, and violated the private and residential nature of our subdivision,” Tolentino said, also calling on residents to denounce the ruling.

Continue reading below ↓

So, are you in favor of the subdivision’s gates being opened to the public? Tell us why or why not in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.