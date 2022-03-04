Look: The new Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is shaping up to be one eye-catching piece of infra

Early in February, we reported that the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge was scheduled to open by Holy Week 2022. We also shared images of the structure being put up over the Pasig River, albeit ones taken from afar and from a bird’s-eye view.

Now, we get a proper look at the structure up close. These new photos were taken at the bridge’s construction site just yesterday during an inspection by Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian and foreign affairs undersecretary Robert Borje.

PHOTO BY JEROME ASCAÑO

Frankly, the new Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is shaping up to be one very Instagram worth piece of infrastructure. It should make for a relatively scenic stretch to drive on, aside from helping preserve older structures like the Jones and MacArthur Bridge by serving as an alternate route. There’s also a ‘China-Philippines Friendship Garden’ nearby for pedestrians to enjoy.

The P3.39-billion bridge was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2021 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once it’s finished, it is expected to serve as many as 30,000 vehicles per day. Do you think this thing will be open to motorists by the time Holy Week rolls around?

Binondo-Intramuros Bridge

PHOTO BY JEROME ASCAÑO

PHOTO BY JEROME ASCAÑO

PHOTO BY JEROME ASCAÑO

