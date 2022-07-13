Schedules, routes, fares: The Cainta-Makati P2P bus is back on the road

Cainta residents, this one’s for you: The P2P bus route between Cainta and Makati is back in operation. Whether you’re a regular public transport user or have shifted to using the bus amid rising fuel prices, this service is a good option for traveling between the Cainta and the Makati central business district.
Operator RRCG Transport runs two trips each way from Monday to Friday, and has added a special drop-off point at Robinsons Galleria for Makati-Cainta trips. Here’s everything you need to know about the service:
P2P bus: Cainta to Makati
Route
- Pickup point: Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal)
- Final stop: Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street)
Departure times from Sierra Valley (Monday to Friday)
- 6:30am
- 7:30am
Fares
- Regular: P90
- Discounted: P72
ALSO READ:
Baguio tourists can soon go around the city via Hop On, Hop Off buses
DOTr says it needs an extra P1.4-B to continue free EDSA bus rides until December 31
Makati to Cainta
Route
- Pickup point: Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street)
- Special drop-off point: Robinsons Galleria
- Final stop: Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal)
Departure times from Greenbelt 5 (Monday to Friday)
- 5:30pm
- 6:30pm
Fares
-
Regular: P60
-
Discounted: P48
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.