Motoring News

Schedules, routes, fares: The Cainta-Makati P2P bus is back on the road

Finally
by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
Point-to-point (P2P) bus operated by RRCG Transport
PHOTO: RRCG Transport on Facebook

Cainta residents, this one’s for you: The P2P bus route between Cainta and Makati is back in operation. Whether you’re a regular public transport user or have shifted to using the bus amid rising fuel prices, this service is a good option for traveling between the Cainta and the Makati central business district.

Operator RRCG Transport runs two trips each way from Monday to Friday, and has added a special drop-off point at Robinsons Galleria for Makati-Cainta trips. Here’s everything you need to know about the service:

P2P bus: Cainta to Makati

Route

  • Pickup point: Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal)
  • Final stop: Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street)

Departure times from Sierra Valley (Monday to Friday)

  • 6:30am
  • 7:30am

Fares

  • Regular: P90
  • Discounted: P72

ALSO READ:
Baguio tourists can soon go around the city via Hop On, Hop Off buses
DOTr says it needs an extra P1.4-B to continue free EDSA bus rides until December 31

Continue reading below ↓

Makati to Cainta

Route

  • Pickup point: Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street)
  • Special drop-off point: Robinsons Galleria
  • Final stop: Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal)

Departure times from Greenbelt 5 (Monday to Friday)

  • 5:30pm
  • 6:30pm

Fares

  • Regular: P60

  • Discounted: P48

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Validity of driver’s licenses, student permits expiring in July extended for two months
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: RRCG Transport on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱