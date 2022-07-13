Schedules, routes, fares: The Cainta-Makati P2P bus is back on the road

Cainta residents, this one’s for you: The P2P bus route between Cainta and Makati is back in operation. Whether you’re a regular public transport user or have shifted to using the bus amid rising fuel prices, this service is a good option for traveling between the Cainta and the Makati central business district.

Operator RRCG Transport runs two trips each way from Monday to Friday, and has added a special drop-off point at Robinsons Galleria for Makati-Cainta trips. Here’s everything you need to know about the service:

P2P bus: Cainta to Makati

Route

Pickup point: Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal)

Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal) Final stop: Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street)

Departure times from Sierra Valley (Monday to Friday)

6:30am

7:30am

Fares

Regular: P90

Discounted: P72

Makati to Cainta

Route

Pickup point: Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street)

Greenbelt 5 (Legazpi Street) Special drop-off point: Robinsons Galleria

Robinsons Galleria Final stop: Sierra Valley (near Starbucks, beside tricycle terminal)

Departure times from Greenbelt 5 (Monday to Friday)

5:30pm

6:30pm

Fares

Regular: P60

Discounted: P48

