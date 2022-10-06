The PNR Calamba-Lucena route has officially been reopened

A few months back, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) officially opened the San Pablo-Lucena Commuter line. Now, the agencies are extending the rail line even further with the reopening of the Calamba-Lucena route.

According to the latest PNR advisory, Calamba to Lucena trips (and vice versa) will once again be available. The first trip from Lucena leaves at 4:50am, while the last trip from Calamba departs at 6:30pm. Trips are available daily.

Lucena to San Pablo will take 1hr30min via the PNR, while Lucena to Calamba will take 2hrs33min. As far as the fares go, end-to-end trips will cost commuters P105. You can check out the full fare matrix below.

PHOTO BY Philippine National Railways on Facebook

This newly opened segment of the PNR is part of the government’s efforts to revive the full PNR network all the way to Bicol and enable the public to take the train all the way to the southern provinces of Luzon.

Will you be taking the PNR via this new route, readers? You can check out more info as well as the actual Calamba-Lucena PNR trains below.

Calamba-Lucena PNR trips reopened:

