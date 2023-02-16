A lot of motorbikes under 400cc are getting lost and entering CALAX, CAVITEX

Yes, we know it’s easy to get lost in the areas surrounding the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). Even more so if Waze or Google Maps is on the fritz. There’s no shame in it. In fact, it’s happened to us as well.

Apparently, the area is truly prone to riders getting lost, too. According to Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC), a total of 273 motorcycle riders were caught at CAVITEX entry points last month for trying to enter the expressway using a unit under 400cc, with 83% of them saying they got lost.

That figure is a whopping 295% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The issue has become so prevalent, in fact, that the MPTC is reminding riders that only motorcycles above 400cc of displacement can use CAVITEX.

“Expressways are high-speed road facilities, and we aim for all our motorists to be safe while using our network of toll roads, and we encourage them to follow the signs and speed limits,” MPT South president Raul Ignacio said in a statement.

“Aside from intensifying our security and traffic operations, we will continue to reach and educate drivers through our ‘Drayberks’ road safety seminar that will roll out in select communities of NCR [National Capital Region] and CALABARZON this Q1 of 2023,” he added.

In case you aren’t aware, there are numerous ‘prohibited on expressway’ signages for motorbikes under 400cc installed at CAVITEX entry points. Riding a bike under 400cc on most expressways is also against Department of Transportation (DOTr) order number 2007-15.

So yeah, don’t accidentally roll onto an expressway using an undertone bike. You’ve been warned.

