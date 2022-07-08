Motoring News

Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension scheduled to open this month

This new 1.6km segment will connect Merville to E. Rodriguez
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
photo of the soon to open Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension
PHOTO: Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation

Last month, Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) shared that the Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension was set to open “soon.” We now know just how soon that will be: within this month.

CIC announced that it is now working with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to open the new tollway “in the next two weeks.” The company is also making finishing touches to the segment as it begins installing traffic signage for motorists.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
The new Toyota Hilux Rogue might be the Japanese Raptor-fighter you’ve been waiting for
Shell opens first charging station in PH; use of these rapid chargers cost P65/min

photo of the Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

This new 1.6km extension will connect Merville to E. Rodriguez. Once opened, the Merville on- and off-ramps will be relocated to this segment. CIC will also open a service tunnel road for motorists coming from West Service Road going to Merville, Pasay, and Parañaque.

“The Cavitex-C5 Link will span a total of 7.7km and connect to Cavitex in 2023. This will help reduce travel time by 30 to 45 minutes for motorists traveling from Cavitex to Makati, Taguig, and Pasay (vice versa),” said CIC president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “This project also helps decongest major thoroughfares such as EDSA, MIA Road, etc., benefitting around 50,000 motorists daily.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The all-new Volkswagen Amarok is a Ranger twin with up to 298hp
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱