Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension scheduled to open this month

Last month, Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) shared that the Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension was set to open “soon.” We now know just how soon that will be: within this month.

CIC announced that it is now working with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to open the new tollway “in the next two weeks.” The company is also making finishing touches to the segment as it begins installing traffic signage for motorists.

PHOTO BY CAVITEX Infrastructure Corporation

This new 1.6km extension will connect Merville to E. Rodriguez. Once opened, the Merville on- and off-ramps will be relocated to this segment. CIC will also open a service tunnel road for motorists coming from West Service Road going to Merville, Pasay, and Parañaque.

“The Cavitex-C5 Link will span a total of 7.7km and connect to Cavitex in 2023. This will help reduce travel time by 30 to 45 minutes for motorists traveling from Cavitex to Makati, Taguig, and Pasay (vice versa),” said CIC president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “This project also helps decongest major thoroughfares such as EDSA, MIA Road, etc., benefitting around 50,000 motorists daily.”

