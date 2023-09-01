Cavitex to implement counterflow scheme at Parañaque toll plaza from September 15 to 25

If your regular route takes you through the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), take note: A counterflow scheme will be implemented at the Parañaque toll plaza from September 15 to 25, 2023, to make way for the girder launch for the Cavitex C5 Link Segement 2 R-1 Interchange.

Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) has released the following details on the scheme:

Cavitex Parañaque toll plaza counterflow scheme

September 15 to 19: 10pm to 4am, for Manila-bound traffic September 19 to 25: 10pm to 4am, for Cavite-bound traffic

PHOTO BY MPT South

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Counterflow lanes will be activated as needed, CIC says.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Geely PH releases statement regarding recent ‘service lapses’

CCTV footage of viral road rage video gives cyclist’s account, more details of incident

The R-1 Interchange is a 1.9km segment of the 7.7km Cavitex C5 Link, which will connect Cavitex R-1 to C5 in Taguig. Once completed, it will be able to accommodate 50,000 vehicles daily, reducing travel times between the Makati/Taguig area and Parañaque City, Las Piñas City, and Cavite.

“Cavitex C5 Link Segment 2, once completed by the first quarter of 2024, will help cut travel time to Sucat Road from Cavitex (Coastal Road) and vice versa by 10 minutes, making daily commutes more efficient and seamless for our motorists,” said Raul Ignacio, CIC president and general manager.

PHOTO BY MPT South

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now