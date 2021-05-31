MPTC completes P78-M road-maintenance project along Cavitex

We’ve just received news that motorists who frequent the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) will be glad to hear about: Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC), a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), has just completed its P78-million road-maintenance project along the tollway.

CIC began the project in February 2021 in partnership with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). The scope of work included the rehabilitation and repair of pavement fractures, distortions, and disintegration along Longos (the Bacoor access points to or from Cavitex) and the 1km portion of the mainline carriageway from Wawa Bridge to the Zapote interchange (both Cavite- and Manila-bound).

“With the recently completed heavy maintenance project in Cavitex, we now have safer carriageways and smoother roads that help improve the overall driving experience of our motorists,” CIC President and general manager Roberto Bontia. “Despite challenges brought about by the pandemic, we continue to invest on projects that will ensure safety and convenience of our toll road users.”

“PRA and CIC are fully committed to providing a safe and high-quality expressway for our motorists,” said PRA general manager and CEO Atty. Janilo Rubiato. “We ensure that they get what they pay for in terms of safety, ease, and convenience in traveling through Cavitex. Hence, we considered the high-maintenance project a must to live up to that commitment, and with the results we now see and experience in the toll road, we consider it money well spent.”

Have you driven along the newly repaired tollway already? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

