Look: Around P4-M in cash got scattered on a Cebu highway

Earlier this year, we saw what we thought was easily the most bizarre sight on an expressway: A runaway horse galloping along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). Now, a new contender has just come up.

A few days ago, bundles of cash were found scattered around the South Road Properties (SRP) area leading to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). A rider named Doodzkie Logroño was able to shoot some footage of the incident. He said 10 bundles initially dropped on the road, then just a few meters later, 20 more followed suit.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Toyota PH could start sales of the all-new Wigo on July 17

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Chevrolet Trax

PHOTO BY Doodz Blog Lakwatsero on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The incident reportedly happened around 10am on July 4. According to a report by Cebu Daily News, the rider was remittance collector John Mark Barrientos, who said he lost almost P4 million in cash. Barrientos pleaded for the other motorists who had picked up the strewn bills to return the cash to him or to authorities. Local police and traffic enforcers also said that several motorists had returned some of the cash they found.

We’re hoping nobody was hurt (or fired) after this incident. If you want to see more, you can check out the embedded video below.

Bundles of cash found scattered on SRP leading to CCLEX

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now