CCLEX traffic enforcers can now issue violations following LTO deputization

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) down south isn’t just one of the most visually impressive pieces of infrastructure in the country, it’s also one of the most advanced.

One of the key tech features the expressway is equipped with is a traffic management system made up of 100 CCTV cameras. This system is capable of reading vehicles’ speed, vehicle load, and speed.

Expressway management won’t be relying entirely on its fancy camera setup to keep things in order, though. Recently, 16 of the expressway’s traffic enforcers were deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO). These CCLEX personnel were required to take and pass the LTO’s deputization training and exams.

This gives the CCLEX traffic enforcers the authority to “strictly enforce traffic rules and regulations” and issue violations to motorists who err along the 8.9km expressway.

In case you missed it, motorcycles with a displacement as low as 125cc are now allowed to use CCLEX provided they pay a P60 toll fee. And in case you aren’t familiar with the expressway, here’s everything you need to know about it.

So guys, remember to keep your driving in order along CCLEX. It isn’t just a bunch of cameras that are watching.

