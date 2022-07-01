Reminder: CCLEX opens to 125cc to 399cc motorbikes on July 2; toll rate set at P60

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) isn’t just one of the most beautiful pieces of infrastructure in the Philippines—it’s also one of the most accessible. This is because it isn’t open to cars, trucks, buses, and low-displacement motorbikes.

If you’re a rider who’s been eagerly waiting for CCLEX to open up to small motorcycles, get ready to gear up: The expressway is opening up to models with a displacement of 125cc to 399cc starting tomorrow, July 2, 2022, at 11am.

Management has also announced that the CCLEX toll fee for low-displacement motorcycles is set at a more affordable P60. This, despite these units still being categorized as Class 1 vehicles (which have a standard CCLEX toll fare of P90).

CCLEX is also reminding riders that applications for RFID stickers have already opened. In case you don’t know how to register, check this out.

Management is also asking riders to adhere to the expressway’s basic safety regulations. These include a 40kph and 60kph speed limit for motorbikes on the CCLEX bridge and causeway, respectively. The use of proper riding gear is also required, and riders must use the dedicated motorbike lane marked in blue.

Not familiar with CCLEX? You can catch up on this newly opened expressway with our handy guide.

Well, there you have it. Do you think other expressways in the country should allow lower-displacement motorcycles to enter? Let us know in the comments.

CCLEX opens to low-displacement motorcycles:

