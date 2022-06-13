CCLEX to begin RFID registration for motorbikes under 400cc on July 1

Come next month, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) down south might be the most motorbike-friendly tollway in the country. This is because management has announced that it will soon begin RFID registration for motorcycles under 400cc.

In a statement, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) shared that ‘Class 1M’ RFID registration for motorcycles between 125cc to 399cc will start on July 1. This date is when these vehicles will be added to the company’s online registration and appointment system (ORRAS). RFID registration for vehicle classes 1 to 3 is already ongoing.

Registration is free. All motorcycle owners need to do is follow these steps:

CCLEX RFID registration for motorcycles below 400cc

Go to the official CCLEX website and click ‘Register’ Choose a date and installation site Select Class 1M for your vehicle class Show your QR code and OR/CR to RFID installers during your appointment

And in case you were wondering, the RFID stickers will be installed on the plastic headlight. of your unit. If your headlight is made of glass, the sticker will be installed on your visor or mudguard instead.

And that’s it. For everything else you need to know about CCLEX, check out the handy guide we published in May. Oh, and here’s a bunch on Minis driving over the CCLEX bridge to liven up your Monday.

