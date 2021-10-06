The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway main bridge is now connected

A little over a month ago, there was still a small gap between the two sides of the Cebu-Cordova Bridge of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). Now, CCLEX Corporation (CCLEC) has announced that the main bridge is finally connected.

“We are finally at the tail end of the construction of our CCLEX project and I, together with my colleagues, share the incredible pride in this milestone achievement,” said Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation president Rodrigo Franco.

“After today’s main bridge deck connection, we look forward to another milestone and that is opening CCLEX to the public in the first quarter of 2022,” said CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon. “We can’t wait to see Cebuanos enjoy the ultimate expressway experience afforded by using this bridge,”

CCLEC shares that the expressway will be utilizing an all-electronic toll system to enable smoother traffic flow.

Once completed, CCLEX will allow easier and seamless travel between Cebu City and Mactan Island. Are you looking forward to using this new expressway? You can check out more photos of the ongoing construction below:

