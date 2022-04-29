Here’s how much the toll fees for CCLEX will be

Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently inaugurated the new Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). The bridge is still closed off to motorists at the moment, so it’s no surprise that a lot of people have been asking about the possible toll fees when the expressway finally opens.

Well, MPTC has now announced that the Local Toll Regulatory Council (LTRC) has already approved the toll rates for CCLEX. Class 1 vehicles will be charged P90, Class 2 vehicles P180, and Class 3 vehicles P270. As mentioned in a previous story, motorcycles with at least 125cc engines will also be allowed passage across CCLEX.

CCLEX toll fees:

Class 1 vehicles (cars, jeepneys, small vans, motorcycles) – P90

Class 1 vehicles above seven feet in height – P180

Class 2 vehicles (light trucks, tourist/school/public utility buses) – P180

Class 3 vehicles (heavy and multi-axle trucks and trailers) – P270

PHOTO BY Metro Pacific Tollways

No word yet on when MPTC plans to open the new expressway or when the company will start charging road users thereafter. But if you’re curious to see what the newly inaugurated CCLEX looks like, you can check out one of our previous stories here.

