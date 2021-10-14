Number coding still suspended in Metro Manila under Alert Level 3

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that number coding will remain suspended when the capital region’s quarantine status eases to Alert Level 3 from October 16 to 31, 2021. As before, the suspension of number coding does not cover Makati City, which has been implementing its own modified scheme.

Check out the official MMDA announcement and the Makati City number-coding guidelines below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So, what else do you have to know about Metro Manila’s shift to Alert Level 3? The first thing is that curfew hours have been adjusted, and now run from 12am to 4am. This change took effect yesterday.

Another change is that intrazonal and interzonal travel shall be allowed “subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities.” According to the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), these restrictions are to be determined by local government units themselves. If you’re planning an out-of-town trip, it’s best to reach out to your destination’s LGU to get an update on the latest requirements and restrictions.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

In addition, persons aged below 18 and above 65, and those belonging to the vulnerable population, shall be permitted to leave their residences to obtain essentials or for work in permitted industries. For individual exercise, the requirement to stay within your general area of residence shall no longer apply; any person of any age may conduct individual exercises outdoors regardless of vaccination status.

Beyond the scope of motoring and mobility, certain establishments and activities shall be allowed at up to 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals, or 50% outdoor venue capacity. These include: venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions; permitted venues for social events; visitor or tourist attractions such as libraries, museums, galleries, parks, plazas, and public gardens; cinemas and movie houses; amusement or theme parks; dine-in services; personal care establishments; and fitness gyms, studios, and venues for non-contact exercise and sports (although swimming pools may open).

Continue reading below ↓

Under Alert Level 3, gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household are still prohibited.

The complete IATF guidelines are available here. You can skip right to page six for the section on Alert Level 3.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.