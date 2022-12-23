MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Dec. 26 and 30, Jan. 2

In case you missed it, December 26 and January 2 have both been officially declared holidays by the Philippine government. December 30, which is Rizal Day, is also officially listed as one.

As expected, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended the National Capital Region’s (NCR) number coding scheme on the said dates.

If you’re wondering why December 25 and January 1 aren’t included in the agency’s announcement (which you can check out embedded below), it’s because both dates are on weekends.

This means cars with plate numbers ending in 1 and 2 can be out on the road at any time on December 26 and January 2. Units with plates ending in 9 and 0, meanwhile, can head out on December 30.

Do you think you’ll be behind the wheel during the recently-declared holidays? In the comments section, let us know your motoring holiday plans on the said dates.

MMDA number coding scheme advisory

