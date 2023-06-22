The COMET shuttle service between Robinsons Galleria and Bridgetowne is currently free of charge

Looking for a way to travel between EDSA and C5? There’s now a shuttle service that connects the two points—and for a limited time, you can ride it for free.

Robinsons Offices has teamed up with Global Electric Transport (GET) to launch the COMET shuttle service between Robinsons Galleria and Bridgetowne Destination Estate. In case you’re not yet familiar with the latter, it’s a rising development located on C5, straddling Quezon City and Pasig City. You may have seen the 20-story installation there called The Victor by Fil-Am artist Jefrë.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Galleria–Bridgetowne shuttle service.

What shuttles does this service use?

‘COMET’ stands for ‘City Optimized Managed Electric Transport,’ so yes, these are fully-electric buses. Each one nets a 40,000kg reduction in CO2 emissions per year versus if a combustion-engined shuttle were used. Aside from these EVs having zero emissions, the absence of engine noise also provides a more relaxing and comfortable environment for passengers.

These air-conditioned buses also come with an extending electric ramp and a reserved spot next to the driver for wheelchair users. Each unit can accommodate up to 30 passengers.

Schedules and stops

PHOTO BY Robinsons Land Corporation

The COMET shuttle service between Robinsons Galleria and Bridgetowne currently operates from Monday to Saturday. Morning trips are from 6am to 10am, and afternoon/evening trips run from 4pm to 8pm.

At Robinsons Galleria, the shuttles may be found at the Carpark Annex Terminal; at Bridgetowne, you may access them at Giga Tower. Potential stops in the future are GBF Center 1 and Opus Mall.

How to ride the shuttle service

Passengers can simply download the Getpass mobile app, then join the Robinsons Riders Club to receive a personalized QR code. This will be scanned upon boarding and alighting. As mentioned, these shuttles are free to ride for now; once this becomes a paid service, fare collection will be cashless via the Getpass system.