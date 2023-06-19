Fares, schedules, stops: A quick guide to the ‘Love Bus’ Makati Loop e-jeepneys

If you’re a local transport geek or (ahem) of a certain age, you’ll be familiar with the blue Love Bus, the first local air-conditioned bus service, from the ’80s. We saw a modernized and electrified revival of it care of Hino sometime last year, but there’s actually another version now plying local roads: the Makati Loop e-jeeps.

Makati Loop e-jeep route and stops

The Makati Loop route connects two transport hubs: One Ayala and Circuit Makati. The service kicked off in May 2023, and uses e-jeepneys wearing the signature light blue, heart-festooned Love Bus livery.

At One Ayala, you can board the Makati Loop e-jeep on the ground floor at the P2P lane. At Circuit Makati, you’ll find it at Gallery Drive of Circuit Lane. Here are all the stops it makes between the two endpoints:

One Ayala

Greenbelt 3

Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish Church

Ayala Triangle Gardens

Makati Medical Center

Century City Mall

Makati City Hall

Circuit Makati

PHOTO BY Circuit Makati on Facebook

How much is the e-jeepney fare?

The regular e-jeepney fare is P14.

What are the operating hours?

PHOTO BY Circuit Makati on Facebook

The Makati Loop e-jeepneys are available on weekdays and weekends. From Monday to Friday, operations run from 6am to 10pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, it runs from 8:30am to 12 midnight.

In case you missed it, there’s now also a Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour in Makati City, although it’s designed more for tourists wanting to check out out the city’s best spots and activities. You can read more about it here.