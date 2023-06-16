All-new Toyota Innova to be called Zenix in PH, prices range from P1.67-M to P1.953-M

The long wait is finally over. After months of speculation, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has now finally announced the launch date of the all-new Toyota Innova during the 16th Road Trek. We can finally put all those rumors behind us.

We doubt any of you care much about the design at this point because we’re sure you’ve already seen it a hundred times before, so let’s get right to talking about what’s under the hood.

Well, it seems like our previous tips were correct—the next-gen Innova lands in our market packing both gasoline and hybrid powertrains. Also, it will now bear the Zenix nameplate, although it won’t be sold as a separate model like how the Veloz is to the Avanza. We stand corrected.

The purely gasoline-powered variant is fitted with a 2.0-liter engine that generates 174hp at 6,600rpm and 205Nm of torque at 4,500-4,900rpm. The hybrid option pairs that same powertrain with an electric motor that together put out up to 186hp with the motor providing 206Nm of torque.

The next-gen model also comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense features for the top-spec hybrid variant. This includes a pre-collision system, lane-tracing assist and lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, and a 360-degree-view camera with rear cross-traffic alert.

The lower gasoline-powered variant still gets other standard features such as the 10.1-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, second-row captain seats, power liftgate, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

As for the prices, the all-new Innova will start at P1.67 million for the gasoline trim. The hybrid will be a bit higher but still a smidge under P2 million. Purchases of the new model will be available on June 22 after TMP officially launches this in our market. You can check out the full prices below.

2023 Toyota Innova prices

Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT – P1,953,000

Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0 V CVT – P1,670,000

What do you think of the all-new Innova, folks? We’ll put out more photos and details of the next-gen MPV, so keep an eye out for that one if you want to learn more.