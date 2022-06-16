The Love Bus could be making a comeback courtesy of Hino

Remember the Love Bus? Granted, it isn’t as iconic as London’s black cabs, but it was still impossible to miss because of its groovy exterior design. This was a time when, to make a long story short, this mode of public transportation had character.

Now, most public buses are simply decked out with the logo and colors of their operators. Hino Motors Philippines, though, is attempting to revive the Love Bus with its new HS8J Low Floor City Bus.

The manufacturer has wrapped its newest commuter transport with the Love Bus’s iconic heart-motif livery. But that’s about it as far as similarities between the two vehicles go, as the HS8J is a vehicle fit for modern times and equipped with the latest conveniences.

This bus can fit up to 62 passengers—36 of them seated, and 26 standing. Keeping this mode of transport chugging along is a Hino J08E engine capable of up to 276hp and 842Nm of torque.

Despite a ground clearance of 375mm, boarding the vehicle is relatively easy thanks to a step-free design and a flat-floor interior. A “side-kneeling” function can lower the bus doors to gutter level. The vehicle is also comes equipped with a folding ramp, and there’s a dedicated area for wheelchairs as well.

Inside, you’ll find warm LED lights and built-in 32-inch screens. Hino has also made it a point to make its modern Love Bus suited for COVID-19 times, thanks to antibacterial interior panels and the inclusion of a Sharp Plasmacluster ion generator that purifies cabin air.

This definitely sounds promising. Would you like to see these modern Love Bus units plying thoroughfares like EDSA soon?

