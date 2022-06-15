The Unified Grand Central Station looks nearly complete

A little over a year ago, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) gave us a sneak peek of the Unified Grand Central Station on North Avenue. Now, it appears the agency has made significant progress with the station’s construction.

According to the DOTr’s recent update, the Common Station is almost complete. Based on the photos, the actual concourse area does seem like it’s nearing completion, and the entire structure doesn’t even look like it needs any finishing touches. You can check out more photos below.

Photos of the Unified Grand Central Station as of June 2022:

The Common Station was supposedly set to open in December 2021. Once completed, it will connect the existing LRT-1 and MRT-3 lines, as well as the upcoming MRT-7 and Metro Manila Subway. The DOTr expects more than 500,000 people will be able to use the new station once it’s up and running.

The agency is eyeing to finish this project within the term of the outgoing administration, so we expect to see more updates in the coming weeks.

