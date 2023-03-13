The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has started implementing the exclusive motorcycle lanes on Commonwealth Avenue via a 10-day dry run. We’re already at Day 5 as of this writing, but it’s clear that this will take some getting used to for a lot of motorists.

According to the MMDA’s latest report, there were 1,494 motorists apprehended along the thoroughfare during the first four days of the dry run. 949 of the total vehicles were motorcycles, while 545 were four-wheelers.

Problematic, isn’t it? Well, the MMDA says the number of violators per day has dwindled from the first day.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

337 vehicles were flagged down on March 9. The number spiked to 569 vehicles on March 10. In the succeeding days, the MMDA caught 363 and 225 violators in total. Keep in mind, however, that the third and fourth days fell on the weekend. It’ll be interesting to see the numbers today, the first Monday of the dry run.

How’s the new experience on Commonwealth Avenue been so far? Anyone here apprehended already? The comments section is open.

Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lanes:

