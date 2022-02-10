Solon wants LTO to suspend 8-hour driving-test requirement for license renewals

A lawmaker is urging the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to temporarily suspend its eight-hour driver education test requirement for driver’s license renewals in light of the recent COVID-19 surge.

According to House deputy speaker Rufus Rodriguez, the agency should consider hitting pause on the requirement to avoid further spread of the virus. “The convergence of people at this time in LTO offices, many of which are just cramped spaces in malls, could be a virus super spreader,” he said.

Rodriguez also noted that while drivers may opt to acquire their certifications from LTO-accredited driving schools, they would still need to shell out up to P5,000 for it, which may be a huge burden for motorists.

“How can we expect public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to pay that sum when they are even asking for financial assistance from the national government and local government units?” he said.

Rodriguez added that the stringent requirements should only apply for first-time applicants, not for existing license holders. He said that renewal “should be ministerial on the part of the LTO.” Exceptions should only be made for drivers with infractions and that the LTO’s system for penalizing erring motorists should prevail.

“Repeat offenders whose licenses are confiscated are even required to attend a seminar on complying with driving and traffic rules before their licenses are released,” Rodriguez said. “So the renewal test is clearly superfluous.”

What’s your stand on the LTO’s eight-hour driving-test requirement?

