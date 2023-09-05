Cyclist on gun-toting ex-cop in viral road rage video: “Napatawad ko na po siya”

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the viral road rage video that made the rounds on social media a few weeks back. Earlier today, however, one of the most important developments regarding that incident took place: the cyclist finally came forward to share his account.

In a Senate hearing with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, the cyclist Allan Bandiola made an appearance to share his account. The dismissed policeman Wilfredo Gonzales, after being a no-show during the hearing scheduled by the Land Transportation Office on August 31, was also present during the hearing.

Cyclist Allan Bandiola’s account of viral road rage incident

“Nangyari po ito August 8, pauwi na po ako galing trabaho. Habang binabaybay ko po yung Welcome Rotonda, paangat po yon, nasa loob po ako ng bike lane, biglang may pumasok na isang kotse.

“So ang ginawa ko dahil maliit na yung linya, bumaba muna ako sa parking side ng South Asia College, inunahan ko na po siya kasi wala na pong space. Para po ma-occupy ko yung bike lane. Eh dahil nga bisikleta lang ako, naabutan po ako nung kotse.

“Nung time po na yon, nagitgit na po ako sa gilid, sa loob ng bike lane. So wala po akong choice kasi kung hindi ko po tinapik ang kotse niya, either matumba po ako sa kotse niya at masagasaan po ako o mabagsakan ko yung mga pasahero na nag-aabang ng masasakyan.

“So pagdating ko doon sa unahan, huminto po si Ginoong Gonzales, so dahil papunta po siya ng E. Rod at ako papunta ng Quezon Avenue, nagtapat po kaming dalawa.

Bandiola then confirmed that he did not hit Gonzales’ car yet at this point. “Kung nabangga po ako sa kanya, susubsob po ako sa salamin ng kotse niya.” He also said that his tapping did not damage Gonzales’ car. “Maliit lang po kamay ko, so siguro naman hindi ko po kaya yupiin yon.”

Bandiola then said he already saw Gonzales and acknowledged that the latter may have already been heated at that point, sp he just pedaled on and went on his way. At the Welcome Rotonda, he confirmed going out of the bike lane because of obstructions. As he was merging back, that was when Gonzales already drove his car into the bike lane.

“Doon na po nangyari yung ci-nut niya na po ako at nabangga ko na yung gilid ng kotse niya.

“Ang nangyari na po doon, lumabas na si Ginoong Gonzales tapos yun nga po, bigla niya kong sinapok. Normal lang naman po siguro satin na kahit sino sapukin satin, magre-react talaga. So doon na po nangyari, kinasahan niya ko ng baril, bumunot siya.

“After non, hinila niya yung bisikleta ko kasi akala niya tatakas po ako. May pumagitna po saming siklista, sabi nung siklista, ‘Wag naman ganon’ at nagsabing ‘Tatawag tayo ng pulis.’ Doon na po nag-second the motion si Mr. Gonzales na ‘Sige tumawag ka ng pulis.’”

“Habang dinala namin yung bisikleta ko sa gilid, meron pong guwardiya don sabi sakin, ‘Wag ka nang sumagot kasi may baril.’”

Bandiola also said that he was advised by the attending police upon their arrival to be careful about tapping other vehicles on the road because, in his words, “Hindi natin alam baka yung mga taong ganyan, may pinagdadaanan, mainit yung ulo.” Bandiola then admitted that in his decade of bike-commuting the metro, this was the first time he did such a thing.

After the altercation, Bandiola said they eventually headed to the Galas Police Station where they were again asked to share their accounts of the incident. It was there that Bandiola decided to talk to the police handling the situation to say that he was willing to settle and pay for the damages that Gonzales’ vehicle incurred.

“Baka pwede po kami mag-usap, tawagin niyo po, mag-usap kami lalaki sa lalaki. Siguro dahil nag-subside na rin yung galit ni Mr. Gonzales, nagharap na kaming dalawa. Sinabi ko sa kanya, ‘Sir, kung ano yung na-damage sa kotse niyo, babayaran ko yan. Pero hindi cash—hulugan kung gusto niyo.’

“May 800 ako, itong 500 ibibigay ko in good faith paunang bayad sa na-damage ko. Ngayon kung may problema po doon, iiwan ko yung number ko, tawagan niyo ako. Hindi ko tatakbuhan yung responsibilidad ko.

“So doon naman po sa portion na yon, humingi ng pasensya si Ginoong Gonzales,” Bandiola added. “Doon po nangyari, nagkasundo po kami. Ako wala na po akong galit sa kanya, napatawad ko na po siya.”

Bandiola also confirmed that he did pay Gonzales the P500 he promised “in good faith.” He said Gonzales was even demanding the full P800, but he asked to keep the remaining P300 so he could eat.

“Pati yung anak niya, kinamayan ko. Sabi ko, ‘Walang samaan ng loob. Ayokong magtanim kayo ng sama ng loob kasi nag-ayos na kami.’” It was already late in the night then, so Bandiola went home right afterwards, and he says that where the entire incident ended.

In an ABS-CBN Facebook post that came out after the hearing, it was also confirmed that Bandiola no longer plans to file a complaint and is “ready to move on and go back to his normal life.” Check it out below.

Any thoughts on how this incident has seemingly ended, readers? Share them in the comments.