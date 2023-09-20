How does the ‘diyan lang ako’ excuse make any sense on the EDSA Busway?

The ‘Diyan Lang Ako Gang’ or DILAG is a notorious (and unofficial) group that the Metropolitan Manila Development Academy (MMDA) and New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija have dealt with over the years.

It came from the typical excuse from riders that the MMDA usually catches riding without helmets, shoes, or driver’s licenses. “Diyan lang ako, sir,” is the usual line, and it never flies. Unsurprising.

What’s surprising, though, is that these DILAG members can actually be found not just on small side streets but on EDSA, too. On the busway, of all places.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Two-week dry run of Katipunan Avenue northbound zipper lane begins on September 21

Toyota Hilux prices up by as much as P135k, gets new 4x2 variant

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) has been clamping down on EDSA Busway violators as of late, apprehending anything from tantrum-throwing adults to affluent gentlemen and even actual government workers. Like those guys, these DILAG riders are no exceptions.

If you think about it, though, it’s a bit baffling. How the heck does “diyan lang ako” make sense when you’re on a major thoroughfare like EDSA, let alone inside the exclusive bus lane? Where were you going, the next station? If it were a narrow street in a small barangay, while it still wouldn’t have been a valid excuse, it would’ve at least been believable.

Just anything to try and get out of a ticket, huh? Here’s a suggestion: Try staying out of the busway. Maybe that’ll save you guys from all this trouble.

‘Diyan Lang Ako Gang’ riders caught on EDSA Busway: