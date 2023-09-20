Motoring News

How does the ‘diyan lang ako’ excuse make any sense on the EDSA Busway?

Where is ‘diyan lang’ when you’re on such a big thoroughfare?
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
diyan lang ako gang members caught on the edsa busway
PHOTO: Gadget Addict on Facebook

The ‘Diyan Lang Ako Gang’ or DILAG is a notorious (and unofficial) group that the Metropolitan Manila Development Academy (MMDA) and New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija have dealt with over the years.

It came from the typical excuse from riders that the MMDA usually catches riding without helmets, shoes, or driver’s licenses. “Diyan lang ako, sir,” is the usual line, and it never flies. Unsurprising.

What’s surprising, though, is that these DILAG members can actually be found not just on small side streets but on EDSA, too. On the busway, of all places.

 

diyan lang ako gang members caught on the edsa busway

The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) has been clamping down on EDSA Busway violators as of late, apprehending anything from tantrum-throwing adults to affluent gentlemen and even actual government workers. Like those guys, these DILAG riders are no exceptions.

If you think about it, though, it’s a bit baffling. How the heck does “diyan lang ako” make sense when you’re on a major thoroughfare like EDSA, let alone inside the exclusive bus lane? Where were you going, the next station? If it were a narrow street in a small barangay, while it still wouldn’t have been a valid excuse, it would’ve at least been believable.

Just anything to try and get out of a ticket, huh? Here’s a suggestion: Try staying out of the busway. Maybe that’ll save you guys from all this trouble.

‘Diyan Lang Ako Gang’ riders caught on EDSA Busway:

PHOTO: Gadget Addict on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

