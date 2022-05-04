MMDA: Doctors are exempted from number coding scheme, provided they can show ID

Good news for the country’s medical practitioners: A new memorandum released by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) authorizes the exemption of doctors from the National Capital Region’s (NCR) number coding scheme.

The MMDA confirmed the legitimacy of the memorandum making the rounds online regarding the exemption of doctors from the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP). In it, the agency acknowledges the contribution of doctors in the fight against COVID-19 and maintaining the country’s healthcare system, instructing personnel not to cite them or any vehicle they are riding in for number coding violations.

For physical number coding scheme apprehensions, doctors who are able to present valid identification in the form of a Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) ID card will not be issued a ticket and will be allowed to proceed to their destination.

For cases of no-contact apprehension, a protest still needs to be filed with the MMDA’s Traffic Adjudication Division wherein a doctor must prove his or her presence inside the vehicle tagged for a number coding violation.

And there you have it. Doctors, remember to keep your PRC ID card with you if you plan on getting around inside a number-coded vehicle. Let us know what you guys think of this memorandum in the comments.

